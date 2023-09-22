Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Video of crops being 'poisoned' is scripted

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-22 01:30:31.0  )
DeTect: Video of crops being poisoned is scripted
CHENNAI: A video of youngsters in a field injecting some fluids into crops has gone viral.

The person filming the footage is heard saying that the trio are using injections to grow vegetables.

Social media users demanded that they be identified and that appropriate action is taken against them.

AltNews found that a disclaimer appears at the end of the video which states that it is fictional, and the events shown in it are scripted with the aim to spread awareness regarding artificial ripening of produce.

