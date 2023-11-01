DeTect: Video of communion shared with false claim

CHENNAI: A video of a man presenting a ring to a young girl at what seems to be a family event has gone viral.

Several users alleged that the man in the video is marrying the underage girl with some insinuating that this is what Islam preaches.

AltNews found that the family was celebrating its child’s first communion and the man in the video is the father of the girl presenting her with a gift on her special day.

The viral claims implying that the man is a Muslim and marrying a younger girl are false.