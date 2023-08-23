DeTect: Video of caste discrimination in B’luru was scripted

CHENNAI: A video of a Bengaluru woman distancing sanitation workers in front of her house has gone viral. The woman walks out of her home, places a bottle to be discarded on the road, and gestures workers to stand back.

The workers are then seen picking up the bottle after the woman retreats into her house.

The video was shared with the claim that it shows how caste discrimination is rampant in India. AltNews found that it was a scripted video made by BBMP workers in an effort to show how they were being treated during the pandemic.