DeTect: Video of cars driving over tricolour not from Kerala

NEW DELHI: A video showing several cars driving over an Indian tricolour fixed to the ground has gone viral. A group of people carrying the Pakistani flag can be seen cheering on. Users claimed that the video was shot in Kerala. AltNews performed a reverse image search using key-frames from the viral video, which linked it to a tweet from March 10, 2020.

The caption said it was from Pakistan. This detail further corroborates that the footage was actually shot in Karachi, and not in Kerala as it was alleged by some.