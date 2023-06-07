DeTect: Video of boy placing stones on tracks shared falsely

BENGALURU: A video of a minor boy being scolded by a few railway trackmen has gone viral. It was said that the video was recently shot in Karnataka while some implied that members of the minority community were using children to cause train derailments. Alt News found the video is from 2018. A circle inspector from Raichur confirmed that kids from nearby slums were playing near the tracks and placing stones on them. The children had no bad intentions. The trackmen present there reprimanded the boys and let them off.