DeTect: Video from Thailand shared with false narrative

CHENNAI: A video of a man kneeling on the ground, and being kicked by another man has gone viral.

Some netizens claimed that “it was a Pakistani man who was offering namaz in a restaurant in China. Suddenly the restaurant owner started kicking him.”

AltNews found the incident is from 2020 when an employee of a lending firm in Thailand was accused of misappropriation of customers’ money. He was subsequently assaulted by a senior employee of the company.