Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Video from Thailand shared with false narrative

Some netizens claimed that “it was a Pakistani man who was offering namaz in a restaurant in China. Suddenly the restaurant owner started kicking him.”

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Dec 2023 3:06 AM GMT
DeTect: Video from Thailand shared with false narrative
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: A video of a man kneeling on the ground, and being kicked by another man has gone viral.

Some netizens claimed that “it was a Pakistani man who was offering namaz in a restaurant in China. Suddenly the restaurant owner started kicking him.”

AltNews found the incident is from 2020 when an employee of a lending firm in Thailand was accused of misappropriation of customers’ money. He was subsequently assaulted by a senior employee of the company.

restaurantChinaThailandPakistani
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X