DeTect: Video from Rajasthan unrelated to UP assault

CHENNAI: An incident of molestation leading to a girl’s death recently came to light in UP. Her assailants were eventually arrested.

Against this backdrop, a viral video shows three young men, with bandaged legs dragging themselves on the ground.

It was alleged that the police ‘manhandled’ the accused so badly, that they were unable to walk.

AltNews found that the men in then video are three miscreants from Rajasthan, who had been shot at by the police in retaliatory firing. They are not the assailants of the girl.