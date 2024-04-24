Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Video from Bangladesh shared with false context

The words Eid Mubarak have been superimposed on the video. Several users shared the clip claiming such are the consequences of unemployment in India.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 April 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-24 00:31:14.0  )
DeTect: Video from Bangladesh shared with false context
X

Screengrab

NEW DELHI: A video depicting a man riding a bike with three burqa-clad women has gone viral. The words Eid Mubarak have been superimposed on the video. Several users shared the clip claiming such are the consequences of unemployment in India.

A parody page shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “An unemployed man”. AltNews checked the extended version of the video which depicts a cop talking to the bike rider. A closer look at the uniform

TruthexposedBangladeshEid Mubarakunemploymentunemployment consequence
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X