Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Video from Bangladesh shared with false context
The words Eid Mubarak have been superimposed on the video. Several users shared the clip claiming such are the consequences of unemployment in India.
NEW DELHI: A video depicting a man riding a bike with three burqa-clad women has gone viral. The words Eid Mubarak have been superimposed on the video. Several users shared the clip claiming such are the consequences of unemployment in India.
A parody page shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “An unemployed man”. AltNews checked the extended version of the video which depicts a cop talking to the bike rider. A closer look at the uniform
Next Story