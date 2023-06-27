DeTect: Suspect in France knife-attack misrepresented

A few weeks back, a video surfaced on social media, which showed a knife-wielding man stabbing people, including toddlers and an elderly man, in a playground in Annecy, France. The man was identified as Abdelmasih Hanoun (31), a Christian Syrian refugee. A section of social media users claimed the man is actually a Muslim whose real name is Selwan Majd. AltNews ran multiple checks and as per its findings, so far there is no evidence to suggest that the Annecy stabbing suspect is a Muslim.

