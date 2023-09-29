DeTect: Surat diamond hunt unrelated to economic slowdown

CHENNAI: A video of people hunched over a street looking for diamonds has gone viral.

It was alleged a diamond trader in Surat discarded gems worth crores in frustration due to the recent recession.

A crowd gathered at the spot and began searching for the discarded gems.

AltNews found someone had actually spread a rumour, which prompted hapless men to go on a gem hunt.

The diamonds found on the road were American diamonds which are cheap and used in sarees or imitation jewellery.