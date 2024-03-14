DeTect: Siddaramaiah did not ‘want to be reborn as Muslim’

NEW DELHI: A viral video featuring Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah finds him delivering a speech in Kannada. It is claimed the Congress leader remarked that he wishes to be reborn as a Muslim in his next life.

A netizen shared the video with a caption saying: “Why wait for the next life, convert now itself?” AltNews found that Siddaramaiah was quoting former PM Deve Gowda, who had reportedly made the statement that he wanted to be reborn as a Muslim.