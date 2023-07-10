DeTect: Shirdi Sai Trust did not donate funds for Hajj

Begin typing your search...

CHENNAI: A screenshot of a Google search page has gone viral showing that the Shirdi Sai Trust has donated Rs 35 crore for Hajj. The search result in the picture features tweets making such claims.

A Twitter user also promoted the screenshot and wrote, “Especially those Hindus who visit Shirdi should watch this.” AltNews ran a check and found that the alleged claim about the donation tweet was made without any concrete evidence. An official from the Trust denied this claim as well.

