DeTect: Shah did not claim BJP built India’s first IIT, IIM

NEW DELHI: A video of a speech by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has gone viral.

The BJP leader can be heard talking about the esteemed educational institutions in the country such as NIT, IIT, IIM, and AIIMS.

It was alleged that he claimed that these institutions were built by the BJP government.

AltNews found that Shah’s remarks were in the context of NIT Raipur in Chhattisgarh, which was recognised as an NIT only in 2005.

It was a year when BJP leader Raman Singh held the office of chief minister of Chhattisgarh.