DeTect: SFI leader’s photo shared as that of Parl intruder

NEW DELHI: A message that went viral in the backdrop of the Parliament security breach says that one of the accused, Manoranjan D, was in fact SFI leader Vijay Kumar from Mysuru. Two images were juxtaposed alongside each other to make this claim.

AltNews compared the images of Vijay Kumar, the Mysore district president of SFI, and that of Manoranjan D. Apart from the beard, the two men do not share any similarities. Vijay Kumar has also filed a complaint.