DeTect: Scripted video shared with communal barbs

NEW DELHI: A video of a woman wearing a hijab features an interviewer asking the woman what she would do if she had to go to a male dentist.

The woman says she would remove her hijab, but the dentist would need to close his eyes.

Several right-wing influencers shared the clip highlighting this specific section of the ‘interview’, ridiculing the foolishness of the woman.

AltNews found that the video is part of a scripted interview made by a YouTube channel and not a real conversation with a Muslim woman.