DeTect: Scripted video of police brutality shared as real event

Users shared the video saying that strict action should be taken against these policemen.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Aug 2023 6:33 PM GMT
Screengrab from the video.

NEW DELHI: A video of a man being slammed on the ground and manhandled by a few individuals wearing police uniforms has gone viral as a recent incident.

A cop can be seen pinning the man to the ground with his right foot and holding a gun to his face. Another cop allegedly tortures him.

Users shared the video saying that strict action should be taken against these policemen.

AltNews found that the video is not that of a real incident of police brutality but a scripted short film.

DTNEXT Bureau

