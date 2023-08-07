DeTect: Right-wing netizens ‘claim’ Meitei woman praised PM

NEW DELHI: A new video on social media claims that a Meitei woman questioned Opposition MPs’ inaction over Manipur.

A right-wing influencer shared the video stating that the woman, while praising PM Modi, had given ‘a piece of her mind’ to the MPs who were indulging in vulture tourism.

AltNews ran a check and found that the claim of the Meitei woman slamming Opposition MPs is false. She, in fact, asks PM Modi and his government as to why they did not take timely action until the horrific assault video went public.