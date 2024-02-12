DeTect: Report of flag-hoisting shared with erroneous claim

CHENNAI: Keragodu village in Mandya, Karnataka found itself in a controversy over the alleged hoisting of a saffron-coloured Hanuman flag on a 108-foot flagpole in a government land.

Officials removed the flag and replaced it with the Tricolour, which sparked protests in the village. Many alleged the ruling Congress was anti-Hindu.

Mandal panchayat president of Keragodu village dismissed the claim of the religious flag being hoisted by the panchayat board. No religious flag was hoisted on the flagpole.