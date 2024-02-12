Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Report of flag-hoisting shared with erroneous claim

Mandal panchayat president of Keragodu village dismissed the claim of the religious flag being hoisted by the panchayat board

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-12 01:31:06.0  )
DeTect: Report of flag-hoisting shared with erroneous claim
X

Saffron-coloured Hanuman flag hoisted in government land

CHENNAI: Keragodu village in Mandya, Karnataka found itself in a controversy over the alleged hoisting of a saffron-coloured Hanuman flag on a 108-foot flagpole in a government land.

Officials removed the flag and replaced it with the Tricolour, which sparked protests in the village. Many alleged the ruling Congress was anti-Hindu.

Mandal panchayat president of Keragodu village dismissed the claim of the religious flag being hoisted by the panchayat board. No religious flag was hoisted on the flagpole.

Keragodu villageHanuman flagsaffron Hanuman flagTricolour flagsaffron flag controversy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X