DeTect: Report of BJP stir against Canada is misleading

CHENNAI: A picture depicting BJP supporters standing in front of a Canara Bank branch has gone viral.

A few netizens alleged that BJP supporters assumed that Canara Bank was somehow related to Canada and were protesting against it in light of the recent diplomatic tension between Canada and India.

An Alt News investigation revealed that the viral picture has been morphed.

The original image is from 2020 and that the signboard of ‘Canara Bank’ was added to it.