DeTect: Ranveer did not criticise PM Modi in interview

CHENNAI: A viral video shows actor Ranveer Singh criticising PM Modi in an interview. He claims that India, under Modi, has witnessed unemployment and inflation, and is headed towards a time of injustice.

He reminds viewers to remain committed to our aspirations for development and justice and to vote wisely.

AltNews found that in the original video, Ranveer praises the fruition of Modi’s vision of celebrating the rich cultural legacy of India. In the doctored version of the video, parts of the audio were digitally altered.