DeTect: Rahul did not get his math wrong; video was clipped

AltNews found the speech was made in Chhattisgarh as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-14 01:30:58.0  )
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

CHENNAI: A video purportedly showing Rahul Gandhi making a simple mathematical miscalculation by saying 50+15=73 has gone viral.

In the video, he is heard saying, “How many, tell me, 50, 15? 73?”

AltNews found the speech was made in Chhattisgarh as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul had actually said, “50+15+8 is 73… If 73% are not getting anything, they are not represented in the media. How can Bharat be unified?”

A doctored version of the clip was shared with a false narrative.

DTNEXT Bureau

