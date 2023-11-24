DeTect: Protester did not block Biden’s convoy for Palestine

CHENNAI: A viral video features a woman with a mic jaywalking on a road and sloganeering. A policeman soon forcefully detains her. Users claimed she is an American woman blocking the President’s convoy to protest against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

AltNews found that the woman was apparently demonstrating for women’s rights when she was tackled to the ground by Secret Services agents.

The lady did approach the presidential motorcade, but this video is from June 2022.