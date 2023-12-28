Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Prank video by Dutch YouTuber turns out fake

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Dec 2023 7:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-27 19:00:28.0  )
DeTect: Prank video by Dutch YouTuber turns out fake
Muslim migrant urinating in the pork section of a supermarket

CHENNAI: A Muslim migrant urinating in the pork section of a supermarket in the Netherlands had gone viral. It was first posted by Dutch YouTuber Danny Derix.

Alt News found the clip to be a prank video after Danny confirmed that the video was part of a comedy skit, revealing that a water bottle was used in instances where a liquid was visible.

He emphasised the video series conveyed the following message: “You shouldn’t believe anything on the internet as it is very easy to fake a video and spread it on the internet as the truth.”

DTNEXT Bureau

