DeTect: Prank video by Dutch YouTuber turns out fake

CHENNAI: A Muslim migrant urinating in the pork section of a supermarket in the Netherlands had gone viral. It was first posted by Dutch YouTuber Danny Derix.

Alt News found the clip to be a prank video after Danny confirmed that the video was part of a comedy skit, revealing that a water bottle was used in instances where a liquid was visible.

He emphasised the video series conveyed the following message: “You shouldn’t believe anything on the internet as it is very easy to fake a video and spread it on the internet as the truth.”