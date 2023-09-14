Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Poster declaring Modi most popular leader not recent

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-14 01:30:31.0  )
DeTect: Poster declaring Modi most popular leader not recent
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: An image of a billboard depicting PM Modi as the most popular world leader has gone viral. Some users claimed it is a recent installation in New Delhi, where the G20 meeting was held.

Many said it is disrespectful toward world leaders who arrived in India for the summit.

AltNews found that a survey based on data collected between March 22 and 28, 2023, for 22 global leaders said that Modi was ranked first with the highest approval rating of 76%. This makes it likely that the billboard was installed before April 2023, and not recently.

ModiNew DelhiG20Fact checkLeaders
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X