DeTect: Poster declaring Modi most popular leader not recent

NEW DELHI: An image of a billboard depicting PM Modi as the most popular world leader has gone viral. Some users claimed it is a recent installation in New Delhi, where the G20 meeting was held.

Many said it is disrespectful toward world leaders who arrived in India for the summit.

AltNews found that a survey based on data collected between March 22 and 28, 2023, for 22 global leaders said that Modi was ranked first with the highest approval rating of 76%. This makes it likely that the billboard was installed before April 2023, and not recently.