ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 April 2024 8:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-14 20:15:33.0  )
DeTect: Photo of 2019 Congress rally shared with false narrative
Rally saw ‘an ocean of green flags’ alluding to Congress’s ‘alleged’ leaning towards Pakistan

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 3 held a pre-poll rally with UDF leaders in his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad. An image clicked at the rally has gone viral with users claiming the ‘recent’ rally saw ‘an ocean of green flags’ alluding to Congress’s ‘alleged’ leaning towards Pakistan.

A reverse image search led to a news report from 2019 that said he had conducted a rally backed by the IUML, one of the six parties in the UDF alliance.

The viral image was five years old.

