DeTect: Palestinian woman did not speak in favour of Jews

CHENNAI: A video of a Palestinian woman allegedly saying that she ‘prefers the Jews’ in Arabic has gone viral. The English subtitles suggest that the woman claims to be a ‘prisoner of Hamas’.

“We’re prisoners of Hamas. I prefer the Jews. None of them (the terrorists) cares”, the captions in the viral video read.

AltNews found several tweets which clarified that the woman’s words had been mistranslated in English.

She was actually saying that she recognised her son, killed by the Israeli forces, from his belt.