DeTect: Palestinian girl’s testimony given false twist

CHENNAI: A video of a young girl speaking in Arabic has gone viral. The subtitles imply that a journalist has asked the girl, “What would you like to tell Hamas?”

To this, the girl replies “Hamas operates from underground tunnels and puts civilian lives in danger.” AltNews found that the subtitles are misleading. Speaking about Israel’s atrocities, the girl had said, “There is no security in any place. The hospitals are being shelled, the schools are being shelled.”