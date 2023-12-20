DeTect: Overdrive of fake news following Israel conflict

CHENNAI: Over the past few months, social media influencers aligned with the political right have been on an overdrive, amplifying pro-Israel propaganda on social media, with misinformation and disinformation of almost every kind.

One video features five children allegedly being held prisoner in cages by Hamas militants.

AltNews found that the video was uploaded in January 2020 on YouTube. It was surmised that the father had found his children playing inside chicken cages and he locked it to shoot a funny video.