DeTect: Old video shared as that of recent protests in Paris

CHENNAI: A new video features people atop a European monument waving the Algerian flag. It was claimed the Republic Square in Paris was overrun during recent protests and the French authorities surrendered to refugees. AltNews found this video was actually shot in 2019. It’s related to protests at the Place de la Republique organised by French-Algerians and Algerians living in France. They were agitating against Algerian president Bouteflika’s decision to run for a fifth term in 2019. Protestors called for an independent, democratic Algeria.