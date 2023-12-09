Detect: Old video of Vasundhara Raje falsely linked to polls

CHENNAI: A video of BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia features her congratulating a man on the phone.

Sharing the video at a time when the results of the assembly election were yet to be announced, netizens claimed Raje was congratulating independent candidate RS Bhati on his likely victory and trying to garner a majority for BJP in advance.

The BJP eventually recorded a landslide victory in the Rajasthan assembly elections. AltNews found that the video was old and that Raje was congratulating World champion athlete Neeraj Chopra on the phone.