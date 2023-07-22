Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Old video of teacher thrashing child viral again

Terming it as a recent incident, users called for the teacher’s immediate arrest.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 July 2023 7:33 PM GMT
Teacher is seen thrashing a student with a stick

CHENNAI: A video in which a teacher is seen thrashing a student with a stick is doing the rounds on social media. Terming it as a recent incident, users called for the teacher’s immediate arrest.

Alt News ran a check and found that this one-year-old video is actually from Bihar and the accused teacher was arrested following the incident in July 2022 itself.

The teacher worked at Jaya Public School in Oiyara in Dhanarua police station area of Patna.

DTNEXT Bureau

