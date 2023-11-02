DeTect: Old video of symbolic protest shared as that of Gaza

CHENNAI: A video showing what looks like dead bodies covered in shrouds has gone viral. Netizens shared the video linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and pointing out that one of the ‘corpses’ can be seen moving.

The users claim it is a staged scene showing corpses arranged by Hamas to support Palestine’s claims of destruction.

AltNews found that the video was shot in 2013 and is related to Egypt’s Al-Azhar University where students protested against police and army by posing as dead bodies.