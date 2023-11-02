Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Old video of symbolic protest shared as that of Gaza
The users claim it is a staged scene showing corpses arranged by Hamas to support Palestine’s claims of destruction
CHENNAI: A video showing what looks like dead bodies covered in shrouds has gone viral. Netizens shared the video linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and pointing out that one of the ‘corpses’ can be seen moving.
AltNews found that the video was shot in 2013 and is related to Egypt’s Al-Azhar University where students protested against police and army by posing as dead bodies.
