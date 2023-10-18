DeTect: Old video of Jyotiraditya rally goof-up shared again

NEW DELHI: A supposedly recent clip of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia delivering an election campaign speech has gone viral.

Scindia is heard asking the crowd to vote for the ‘Hand’ symbol, which is the political symbol of the Congress.

Soon he corrects himself, asking voters to vote for the ‘Lotus’, of the BJP. Social media users pointed out that the erstwhile Congress member hasn’t yet forgotten his ‘first love’.

AltNews found it is an old video from 2020, the year in which Scindia switched from the Congress to the BJP.