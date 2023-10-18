Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Old video of Jyotiraditya rally goof-up shared again

Scindia is heard asking the crowd to vote for the ‘Hand’ symbol, which is the political symbol of the Congress.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2023 7:30 PM GMT
DeTect: Old video of Jyotiraditya rally goof-up shared again
X

Screengrab from the video.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: A supposedly recent clip of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia delivering an election campaign speech has gone viral.

Scindia is heard asking the crowd to vote for the ‘Hand’ symbol, which is the political symbol of the Congress.

Soon he corrects himself, asking voters to vote for the ‘Lotus’, of the BJP. Social media users pointed out that the erstwhile Congress member hasn’t yet forgotten his ‘first love’.

AltNews found it is an old video from 2020, the year in which Scindia switched from the Congress to the BJP.

DeTectOld video of JyotiradityaJyotiradityaJyotiraditya rallyBJP leader Jyotiraditya ScindiaBJP leaderJyotiraditya ScindiaCongresselection campaignSocial media
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X