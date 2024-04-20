DeTect: Old video of BJP worker being thrashed goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a political functionary being beaten up by two others on a street in Chennai has gone viral. A policeman on a bike is seen bringing an end to the altercation.

Users claimed the ‘recent’ incident is from Tamil Nadu and that the man assaulted is ‘BJP IT and social media cell district secretary Rajesh Biju’.

Netizens attempted to link the assault to members of another party. AltNews found that the incident had transpired in Nanganallur last year when a dispute broke out between Rajesh and other functionaries of BJP itself.