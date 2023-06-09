Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Old video goes viral with false terrorism claim

Users suggested the incident might be related to a larger conspiracy to cause accidents in the country.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Jun 2023 7:04 PM GMT
Ruptured gas cylinder being retrieved from railway tracks

NEW DELHI: Days after the horrific Odisha train accident, a video that shows a ruptured gas cylinder being retrieved from railway tracks has gone viral. Users suggested the incident might be related to a larger conspiracy to cause accidents in the country. Alt News found that the video from July 2022 was that of a labourer from Uttarakhand carrying an empty cylinder while crossing the tracks. Upon sighting an oncoming train, he rushed to save himself leaving the cylinder on the tracks. The man had no criminal antecedents.

TruthexposedOdisha train accidentrailway tracksempty cylinder
DTNEXT Bureau

