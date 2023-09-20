DeTect: Old video falsely shared as that of MLA being thrashed

CHENNAI: A video of a mob attacking a car has gone viral. It was claimed that in Madhya Pradesh, a BJP MLA and his supporters had campaigned by road seeking votes, and they were thrashed by the public on account of poor performance.

Assembly elections are to be held in the BJP-ruled state later this year. AltNews found that the video is from 2022, when a suspended BJD MLA from Odisha rammed his SUV into a large crowd comprising BJP workers. He was later beaten up by a mob.