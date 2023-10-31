DeTect: Old photos of bombing in Syria shared with false angle

CHENNAI: A collage of three photos depicting a shell-shocked, purportedly Palestinian girl covered in debris being rescued by three different persons has gone viral.

Netizens alleged the young girl and the three rescuers were paid actors in a staged scene since the same girl could not be rescued thrice by three different persons.

AltNews found that the images were taken in Aleppo, Syria, in August 2016, one after the other.

They show the same girl being passed on from one man to the next to expedite the process of rescue and rehabilitation.