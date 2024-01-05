Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Old images shared as that of Masood Azhar’s ‘blast’

It was alleged that Azhar was killed in a blast in Pakistan on the first day of the new year.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Jan 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-05 01:30:31.0  )
The viral image of Masood Azhar's blast

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of rumours pertaining to the alleged death of Masood Azhar, the strongman of the terrorist organization, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and who is known to have led many terror attacks in India, a few images have gone viral on social media, claiming that they are related to the blast that ‘killed’ him.

AltNews confirmed that there are no credible reports related to this ‘blast’ that have been released by global media houses.

DTNEXT Bureau

