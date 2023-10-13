Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Old assault video falsely linked to Manipur stir

A video of a woman being assaulted has surfaced online with the claim that the incident occurred in Manipur.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Oct 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-12 22:30:27.0  )
Manipur Incident

MANIPUR: A video of a woman being assaulted has surfaced online with the claim that the incident occurred in Manipur. A message says that Hindus in Manipur have the regime’s support for their misdeeds.

AltNews found the incident was from 2021 and it involved illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who brought a native to Bengaluru promising her a job, but later forced her into prostitution. The perpetrators were subsequently arrested.

NationalIndiaManipurManipur ViolenceWomen AssaultedHindus
DTNEXT Bureau

