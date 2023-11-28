DeTect: No caste angle in video of teacher assaulting student

CHENNAI: A video that recently went viral features a child being beaten and flung to the ground by a man, who hurls obscenities at the child.

The video was shared with the claim that the teacher had discovered that the child (a Dalit) was studying alongside Brahmin kids.

AltNews found that the video is from a private boarding school where the teacher beat up a child as he kept going back home instead of staying on the school premises. The educator has been arrested.