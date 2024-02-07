Begin typing your search...

DeTect: No ‘appeasement’ in Karnataka SSLC exam scheduling

The schedule was made to accommodate the PUC exam time-table which begins on the same day.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-07 01:30:29.0  )
DeTect: No ‘appeasement’ in Karnataka SSLC exam scheduling
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board recently released timetable for prep exams for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).

Netizens objected to the timing of the exam scheduled on March 1 in the second half claiming that all other exams are to be held in the first half except the one on Friday, March 1, to facilitate Muslim students offering prayers.

AltNews found this claim is baseless.

The schedule was made to accommodate the PUC exam time-table which begins on the same day.

Karnataka School ExaminationSecondary School Leaving CertificateKarnataka SSLCKarnataka SSLC prep examsAltNewsMuslim studentsprayersPUC exam time-tabletruth exposed
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X