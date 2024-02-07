DeTect: No ‘appeasement’ in Karnataka SSLC exam scheduling

CHENNAI: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board recently released timetable for prep exams for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).

Netizens objected to the timing of the exam scheduled on March 1 in the second half claiming that all other exams are to be held in the first half except the one on Friday, March 1, to facilitate Muslim students offering prayers.

AltNews found this claim is baseless.

The schedule was made to accommodate the PUC exam time-table which begins on the same day.