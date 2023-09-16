DeTect: News panellist’s photo shared with false claim

CHENNAI: A collage of screenshots taken from a news bulletin has gone viral.

The same man can be seen in all the grabs, and in some, he is seen wearing a skullcap. It was alleged his real name is Aniket Mishra, and that the channel was paying the same man to act as Hindu and as a Muslim, identified as Nadeem and as Pandey. AltNews found that netizens had actually shared pictures of All India Tanzeem-e-Insaf Delhi secretary Haji Mehardin Rangrez, falsely claiming that his name was Aniket Mishra.