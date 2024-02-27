DeTect: News channel run doctored video of farm leader

Begin typing your search...

BJP leaders and news channels claimed that the only purpose of the farmers’ movement was to tarnish the government’s image.

CHENNAI: A video related to the farmers’ stir features leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal saying the PM’s popularity graph has surged after Ram Mandir pran pratishtha.

Dallewal calls on listeners to ‘bring down the graph’. BJP leaders and news channels claimed that the only purpose of the farmers’ movement was to tarnish the government’s image.

In reality, Dallewal had said, “Modi’s graph (attention) toward the Ram Mandir was at an all-time high. They do not prioritise demands which do not entail political consequences.”

