DeTect: Myanmar military exercise shared as Manipur video

NEW DELHI: A new viral video shows two persons releasing drones into the sky, followed by aerial footage of bombs being dropped on several houses. It is being claimed that these two men are terrorists from the Kuki community and they are using drones to bomb Meitei villages in the violence-torn Manipur.

AltNews found that the video was from May 31, and it shows the Ayadaw Bone Naing – PDF, a paramilitary force from Myanmar, controlling drones to orchestrate an attack on a military group that had invaded several villages in the district.