DeTect: Muslim girls’ harassment falsely linked to ‘Jihad’

NEW DELHI: A video of two women, one of them in a burqa, being verbally abused by two men has gone viral. Users claimed the burqa-clad woman was promoting ‘Love Jihad’ by asking the other woman, a Hindu, to wear a burqa and get involved with a Muslim.

In reality, both women are Muslims, and were waiting for a Christian student to return a burqa given to her by one of the girls who had removed it before entering class. The victims were physically assaulted by two boys, who were later arrested.