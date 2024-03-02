Begin typing your search...

DeTect: MS Dhoni’s old London Gurdwara photo shared falsely

Dhoni didn’t go to Ram mandir after being invited, but he has visited a Gurudwara. He is a man with a spine who still upholds secular values.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 March 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-02 00:30:47.0  )
MS Dhoni viral photo

MUMBAI: Against the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi, an image of MS Dhoni and a Sikh man has gone viral. It was claimed Dhoni visited a Gurdwara recently, which can be seen as his endorsement of the movement.

A user said, “Dhoni didn’t go to Ram mandir after being invited, but he has visited a Gurudwara. He is a man with a spine who still upholds secular values.” AltNews found the Gurdwara was called Khalsa Jatha British Isles and is based in London. The photo was shot two years ago.

DTNEXT Bureau

