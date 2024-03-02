DeTect: MS Dhoni’s old London Gurdwara photo shared falsely

MUMBAI: Against the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi, an image of MS Dhoni and a Sikh man has gone viral. It was claimed Dhoni visited a Gurdwara recently, which can be seen as his endorsement of the movement.

A user said, “Dhoni didn’t go to Ram mandir after being invited, but he has visited a Gurudwara. He is a man with a spine who still upholds secular values.” AltNews found the Gurdwara was called Khalsa Jatha British Isles and is based in London. The photo was shot two years ago.