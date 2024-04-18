DeTect: MP attributes job creation to leaders’ ‘abstinence’

CHENNAI: In a recent viral video, Bhojpuri actor and BJP’s Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav is heard saying PM Modi and UP CM Yogi did their bit to curb unemployment by not fathering children.

Yadav is also heard saying the ones responsible for unemployment in the country are the ones who have multiple children. Several BJP leaders including Yadav himself and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya have claimed that it’s a deepfake video.

The creator of the video has shared a screen recording which included its metadata, that proved it was not fake.