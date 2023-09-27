DeTect: Modi is not India’s first OBC Prime Minister

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda recently claimed that his party had given India its first OBC (Other Backward Classes) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda was speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

AltNews found that Charan Singh, who served as the 5th PM from July 1979 and January 1980, was a Jat. Similarly, HD Deve Gowda who served as the 11th PM from June 1996 to April 1997, also hailed from the OBC community.