DeTect: Modi did not say Hindutva was an election card

AltNews ran a reverse check and found the video has been doctored by editing the audio.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Nov 2023 7:26 PM GMT
CHENNAI: An old video of Prime Minister Modi has gone viral in which he can be heard saying in Hindi, “Hindutva has never been at the centre of BJP’s electoral campaign; for us it is an article of faith.”

Later on, he uncharacteristically says, “It is only a card to play for elections”. AltNews ran a reverse check and found the video has been doctored by editing the audio.

In the original video, Modi clearly says that Hindutva is not a card that the BJP uses for its electoral benefit.

TruthexposedPrime Minister ModiBJP’s electoral campaignelectoral campaignAltNews
DTNEXT Bureau

