DeTect: Modi did not say Hindutva was an election card

CHENNAI: An old video of Prime Minister Modi has gone viral in which he can be heard saying in Hindi, “Hindutva has never been at the centre of BJP’s electoral campaign; for us it is an article of faith.”

Later on, he uncharacteristically says, “It is only a card to play for elections”. AltNews ran a reverse check and found the video has been doctored by editing the audio.

In the original video, Modi clearly says that Hindutva is not a card that the BJP uses for its electoral benefit.