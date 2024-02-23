Detect: Mayawati’s outburst unrelated to ‘offering namaz’

KOLKATA: A video features BSP chief Mayawati telling former Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Hamid Ansari, “The House is not functioning after 12 pm every day. You are the Chairman, it is your responsibility to ensure it does.” It was claimed Ansari used to adjourn at 12 pm every day to offer Namaz and all MPs waited for him, and the proceedings stalled. AltNews found Mayawati was protesting against the repeated disturbances over the bill providing reservations in promotions for SC/ST communities in government jobs.